Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 654 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,060 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,195. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $230.76 and a 52 week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

