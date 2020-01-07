Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $296,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. 1,425,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

