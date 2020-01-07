Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after buying an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 423,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 273,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.30. 441,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,813. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.