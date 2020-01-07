Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 15.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. 2,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,898. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

