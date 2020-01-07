Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,550,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $76.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4643 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.