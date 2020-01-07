Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

FWONK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 866,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 247,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,196,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,308,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.