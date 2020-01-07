Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $62.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.22 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 303,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 77.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 616,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

