Liberum Capital Increases Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target to GBX 460

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 486.67 ($6.40).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 516 ($6.79) on Tuesday. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 338 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 467.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.70 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Renew will post 3915.0001092 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Wyndham-Quin purchased 2,725 shares of Renew stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.75 ($13,155.42).

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

