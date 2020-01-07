Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.18) on Tuesday. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $615.84 million and a P/E ratio of -113.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 547.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.