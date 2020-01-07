Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.87) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 418.50 ($5.51) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 413.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 234.05 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 482 ($6.34). The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.80.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100,000 ($30,386,740.33). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.