Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043.82 ($53.19).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,859 ($63.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,382 ($44.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,760.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,204.96.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($55.25), for a total transaction of £42,000,000 ($55,248,618.78). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

