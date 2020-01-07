Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.05 on Friday. Lightinthebox has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Lightinthebox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

