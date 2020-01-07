Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE:LNC opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

