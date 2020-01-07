Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Line alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Line by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Line by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Line by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Line by 2,503.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,481. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Line has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.41 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Line will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.