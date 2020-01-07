Lition (LIT) Market Cap Hits $516,350.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Dcoin. Lition has a market cap of $516,350.00 and $115,671.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,073.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.01774553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.68 or 0.02994697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00573537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00730546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00060000 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00399462 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.