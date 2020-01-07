Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -797.11 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $74.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

