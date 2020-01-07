LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Kevin Lavan Sells 20,000 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LivePerson by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

