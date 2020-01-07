LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Trading 0.7% Higher

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85, 17,012 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 31,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.02% of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

