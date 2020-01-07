Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Rudd International Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.59. 230,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,935. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

