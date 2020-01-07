LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 7,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

