LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 121,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

