Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

CLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE CLI opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,275 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,442,000 after acquiring an additional 194,701 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

