Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Mackinac Financial stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

