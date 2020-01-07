Macquarie Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,839 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,422% compared to the average daily volume of 109 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,584,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

