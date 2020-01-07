Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives $350.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSG. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $299.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.25 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.55 and a 200-day moving average of $276.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.