Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKS. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 218.64 ($2.88).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.82.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

