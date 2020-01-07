Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Buys 18 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £153.54 ($201.97).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Martyn Coffey purchased 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.41) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($197.51).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 850.50 ($11.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 808.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 708.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 506.67 ($6.66).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.