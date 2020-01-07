Matt Steinfort Sells 9,018 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zayo Group stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.73. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

