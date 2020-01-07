Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 317,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 22.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

