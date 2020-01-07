McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $86.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $42,098.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $444,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $954,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.