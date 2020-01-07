McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

VB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.39. 22,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $166.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

