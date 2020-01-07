McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

