McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.41. The company had a trading volume of 126,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $203.54 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

