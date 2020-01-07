McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 147,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,700. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

