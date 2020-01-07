McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 20,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 37,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.15.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $13.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.59. The company had a trading volume of 96,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $586.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $601.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.