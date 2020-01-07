McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,236,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082,052. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $45.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

