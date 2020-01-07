McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 62,253 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSI stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $68.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

In other Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF news, insider (Tony) Robinson Antony acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Also, insider Dwyer Paul acquired 501,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,405,185.60.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

