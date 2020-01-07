McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.34.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $298.15. 2,369,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.30. The company has a market cap of $1,328.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $300.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.