Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mechel PAO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

MTL stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.