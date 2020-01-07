MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0041

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,135.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.01776408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.43 or 0.02987277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00571082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00730961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00395659 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

