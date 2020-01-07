Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 20,271 Shares

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Capital alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,696 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $5,931.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,193 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $141,777.23.

On Monday, December 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,162 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $143,055.06.

On Thursday, December 12th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,991 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $17,100.74.

On Monday, December 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 19,721 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $44,372.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,300 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $5,106.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $216,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 75,936 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $158,706.24.

On Friday, November 22nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 5,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $10,455.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,830 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $41,660.00.

Shares of Medley Capital stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Medley Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 208.59%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Loukas Stephen bought a new position in Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medley Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Medley Capital by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,694 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.