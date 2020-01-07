Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $114.90. 242,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

