MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

