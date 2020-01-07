Menlo Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for about 3.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter worth $25,050,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter worth $15,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 620.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 303,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

