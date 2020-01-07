Menlo Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises about 4.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 19.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,746,476 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.99. 7,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.17. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

