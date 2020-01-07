Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden comprises 3.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSG. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 623.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $247.57 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

