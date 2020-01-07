Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 2.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 407,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,282. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

