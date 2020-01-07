MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

MFM opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

