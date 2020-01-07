Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.35.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,848. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

