Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

